Burglars hunted over break-ins across Sheffield

Burglars are being hunted over a number of break-ins across Sheffield.

Over recent days a business was broken into in Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, and burglars got into homes in Forres Road, Crookes; Washington Road, Sharrow and Thornbridge Drive, Frechville.

There were also two burglaries in Bannerdale Road, Brincliffe, after a rear door was forced at one house and the garage door at another.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The dark nights are approaching. If you know that your house will be empty in the evening then consider timer lights. A house in total darkness after tea time will be vulnerable to the thieves.

"Do not allow the thieves to see through into your property while you are out. Consider blinds or nets or anything to keep the thieves guessing.

"If you can stop access to the back of your house by locking gates then do so.

"If you go on holiday then let a neighbour know who you can trust so that they can keep an eye out for you.

"If you have a house alarm system then use it. Check your house insurance policy as it may insist that you had set your house alarm if you have stated you have an alarm when taking out your policy.

"If you leave an expensive item on show in a vehicle it is very likely a thief will notice it."

Anyone with information on those responsible for burglaries should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.