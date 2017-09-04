Burglars hunted over break-ins across Sheffield

Jewellery and cash were stolen during break-ins across Sheffield over the weekend.

South Yorkshire Police said between 7.30am yesterday and midnight a house in Retford Road, Handsworth, was broken into after a patio door lock was removed.

A games console and jewellery were stolen in the raid.

Between 6pm on Saturday and 2pm yesterday, a burglar got into a flat in Shortbrook Road, Westfield, and stole a number of items.

And cash was stolen from a house in Hayfield, Crescent., Frecheville, between 5.30pm and 11.45pm yesterday after a patio door was forced open.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.