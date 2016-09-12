Burglars hunted over break-ins across Sheffield

Police officers in Sheffield are trying to trace burglars over a series of break-ins across the city.

A house in Bramley Close, Handsworth, was broken into after a conservatory door was smashed to gain entry.

Other burglars got into houses in Reney Walk, Greenhill and Middle Hay View and Farmstead Close, both in Gleadless Valley, by forcing doors.

A house in Wayland Road, Sharrow Vale, was raided after a door was left unlocked and homes in Harland Road, Sharrow Vale and Abbeydale Road South, Millhouses, were both broken into when windows were left insecure.

Bikes were stolen from a shed in Westwick Road, Greenhill.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.



