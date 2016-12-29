Burglars at it again in Sheffield

More investigations are underway into burglaries in Sheffield over Christmas.

One crook smashed a window to get into a house on Humphrey Road, Greenhill, on Christmas Eve.

Between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day burglars forced open doors to get into homes on Greenhill Main Road, Greenhill and Charlotte Road, Highfield.

Break-ins have also been reported on Baron Street, Highfield and Pingle Road, Millhouses.

An attempt was made to break into a house on Periwood Avenue, Millhouses, but the culprit failed to get inside.



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.