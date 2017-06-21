Burglars and thieves on the loose in Sheffield

Burglars and thieves have been active in Sheffield this week - breaking into homes, sheds and cars.

Homes have been broken into on Backmoor Crescent, Hemsworth; Oakhill Road, Nether Edge; Edmund Road, Highfield; Spring Close View, Gleadless Valley; Bruce Road, Sharrow Vale; Hemper Lane, Greenhill and Gaunt Way, Gleadless Valley.

Sheds have been raided on Fulmer Road, Hunters Bar and Twentywell Road, Bradway and vehicles have been broken into on Bramall Lane, Highfield; Pomona Street, Sharrow; Lowedges Road, Lowedges; Well Road, Heeley and Ormond Road, Jordanthorpe.

Investigations are also underway into the theft of vehicles parked on Lingfoor Crescent, Batemoor Drive and Spotswood Drive, Gleadless Valley.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.