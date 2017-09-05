Burglars active in Sheffield

Burglars and thieves have been active in Sheffield - targeting homes and vehicles across the city.
Homes have been broken into in Stradbroke Way, Stradbroke; Briarfield Road, Charnock and Purbeck Road, Waterthorpe, along with a shed in Colley Road, Parson Cross, where camping equipment and a bike were stored.
A bike and a scooter were stolen from a garden on Mansel Crescent, Parson Cross and a Kawasaki motorbike was taken from Gower Street, Burngreave.
South Yorkshire Police has also received a report of diesel having been stolen from a number of vehicles parked in an industrial compound in Rutland Street, Neepsend.
Investigations are underway into thefts from vehicles parked in Westfield Centre, Westfield; Churchdale Road, Birley; Scott Road, Pitsmoor; Cardwell Avenue, Woodhouse; Ravenscroft Avenue, Stradbroke; Pickard Crescent, Richmond.
Offences were also reported in Hurlfield Avenue Cawdor Road, both in Arbourthorne; Blagden Street, Wybourn and Staniforth Road, Darnall.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
