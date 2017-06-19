Burglar tracked down by DNA testing after he left blood stain

A burglar who raided a charity shop in Buxton and stole over £500 worth of watches and brooches was tracked down by DNA testing after he left a blood stain.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, June 15, how Daniel Parker, 27, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, struck at the British Heart Foundation charity shop on Spring Gardens, in Buxton town centre.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Entry is believed to have been gained by climbing a wall into the rear yard of the building and climbing the fire escape ladders and using a screw driver to remove bolts from the fire escape door.

“There was an untidy search of three floors of the property and watches and brooches valued at £550 were stolen.”

Parker’s blood was found on a carpet on the third floor of the property, according to Mrs Allsop, and a full DNA profile was matched to the defendant.

Parker made no comment to police after he was arrested but he pleaded guilty to the burglary which happened between May 23 and 24.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said the charity shop building was not specifically targeted by Parker to cause any harm or distress and she argued the items stolen were of a “low level”.

Magistrates, who considered a probation report, sentenced Parker to eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months.

He was also given a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and he was ordered to pay £550 in compensation.