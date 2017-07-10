Burglar stole from house under renovation in Sheffield

A burglar stole items from a house under renovation in Sheffield.

The crook struck in Gainsford Road, Darnall, over the weekend.

Police investigations are also underway into the theft of cash from a house in St Aidans Road, Norfolk Park and electrical items taken from a property in Greenland View, Darnall, after the door was forced.

South Yorkshire Police said a large amount of cash was stolen from a house in Abbeydale Road, Highfield, and that money was taken during a sneak-in burglary on Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees.

A car was stolen from Derby Street, Heeley, after the keys were taken from the house it was parked outside and fishing tackle was stolen from a shed in Maltravers Terrace, Arbourthorne.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.