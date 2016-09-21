Burglar stole car after breaking into house in Sheffield

A burglar stole a car after breaking into a house in Sheffield.

The car was taken following a burglary in Spring View Road, Crookes, overnight on Monday,

Officers are also investigating burglaries in Springvale Road and Heavygate Road, Crookes; Rustllngs Road, Endcliffe; Knowle Lane, Fulwood; Goodinson Crescent, Stannington; Overton Road and Garry Road, Hillsborough; Briers House Lane, Bradfield and Haggstones Road, Oughtibridge and Totley Brook Road, Totley.

South Yorkshire Police said homes in Burns Road and Bower Road, Crookesmoor, were broken into when doors were left unlocked.

A house in Neill Road, Hunters Bar, was broken into after the front door was left unlocked while the occupants were upstairs.

Ggarages in Rustlings Road and Alms Hill Cresent, Whirlow, have also been targeted by thieves.

Witnesses to any of the incidents or anyone with information on those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.