A burglar broke into a children's nursery in Sheffield - stealing £500 worth of equipment and causing £700 worth of damage.

The raid at Sunny Meadows Nursery, Handsworth Road, Handsworth, happened between 7pm on Monday, December 19 and 7.20am on Tuesday, December 20.

South Yorkshire Police said the burglar responsible got int the nursery through a ground floor window and stole CCTV equipment worth £500.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.