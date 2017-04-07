Burglar jailed for targeting vulnerable Sheffield man

A burglar has been jailed for three years for targeting a vulnerable Sheffield man.

Paul Woodcock, aged 57, of Bowfield Court, Sheffield Lane Top, broke into the home of a 77-year-old man in January.

PC Craig Winkless, of Sheffield CID, who led the investigation into the burglary, said: “An investigation into Woodcock, who initially denied the offence but pleaded guilty after forensic evidence linked him to the scene, was launched when the burglary was reported to us back in January of this year.

“In the burglary, Woodcock intentionally and callously targeted a vulnerable man to take advantage of him for his own selfish gain. I am glad that Woodcock has now owned up to his actions and has been punished by the courts."