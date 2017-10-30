Burglar caught through blood left at crime scene in Barnsley

A burglar is behind bars after being identified through blood left behind at a crime scene.

Brian John Oxley, aged 56, cut himself when he smashed a window to break into a house in Moorgate Road, Moorgate, Rotherham, in September.

Blood found on the broken window pane was found to contain Oxley's DNA and he was arrested for the burglary, in which cash, jewellery and a laptop were stolen.

Oxley, of Badsley Moor Lane, Herringthorpe, was also quizzed over burglary in Worry Goose Lane, Whiston, two days after the earlier raid.

He pleaded guilty to both offences and was jailed for five years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Acting Detective Inspector Aneela Khalil-Khan said: “Oxley had broken into the house by smashing a downstairs window, before going on to steal cash, jewellery and a laptop.

“Whilst entering or exiting the premises, Oxley left his DNA on the window pane, which assisted us in identifying him as a suspect.

“Enquires conducted in the area by officers identified a man matching Oxley’s description, wearing a distinctive cap and jacket, both covered in various badges.

"Upon his arrest, we found the clothing worn by the offender, along with a bag stolen from the complainant’s house in the second offence. The other stolen property was unfortunately never recovered.

“Oxley is a prolific offender and I’m pleased that he has been given a substantial sentence for these intrusive crimes.”