Burger King launch delivery service at two Sheffield restaurants and customers can't wait

It's the moment all Burger King fans have been waiting for as a home delivery service is rolled out in Sheffield.

There's few better moments for customers than walking into a Burger King restaurant in Sheffield and placing their order.

However, if you're feeling a bit fragile after the night before or don't particularly fancy the journey, getting to the restaurant could present a problem.

But now, all those fears are over after the news that customers in Sheffield can now get Burger King delivered straight to their doors.

The home delivery service will now be available from the store's restaurants on Parkway Central Retail Park and Leppings Lane.

Anyone close to these two locations can get Burger King delivered straight to their door using the Burger King delivery website or Just Eat.

The Parkway Central Retail Park restaurant will deliver to areas in S1, S2, S3, S4 and S9. The Leppings Lane site will deliver to S3, S5 and S6.

The news comes just two months after McDonald's launched their McDelivery service in Sheffield.