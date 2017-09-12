Britain's Got Talent auditions to be held in Sheffield

Britain's Got Talent auditions are to be held in Sheffield later this month.

The television talent show is hitting the road in its search to find talented acts for a new series to be screened next year.

Auditions are to be held at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre on Sunday, September 24 between noon and 4pm.

Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at an audition in front of the judges next year.

Series Producer, Charlie Irwin, said “Britain’s Got Talent 2017 was a fantastic year for talent full of variety - from runner-up Issy Simpson, one of the youngest magicians ever to audition, to the moving and inspiring Missing People Choir, lovable duo The Pensionalities and our incredible winner Tokio Myers.

"Now, we can’t wait to see what talent your town has to offer for the 2018 series.

"Anyone can apply - there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents. So if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”