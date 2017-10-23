Brioche Rolls recalled due to allergy fears

Les Brioche rolls incorrectly packaged, leaving anyone with an allergy to soya at risk.

Les Brioche is recalling it's Les Brioche Pain au lait Brioche Rolls 8 Pack because they have been incorrectly packed with Les Brioche Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls, which contain soya

This means the product a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

The affected products come in a 280g pack, with the Best before end date of 4 November 2017, and batch code: L09 14:43 UK1 279.

The affected product was only available in Co-operative stores, and customers are being advised that if they have bought the above product and have an allergy to soya, they should return it to the store from where it was bought.