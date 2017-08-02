Bright new future for The Star

The Star is moving to brand new offices in Sheffield city centre.

The move to The Balance on Pinfold Street was announced this morning by Johnson Press Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Highfield, as he announced the company's half year results.

The Star and Telegraph's editorial and sales teams will both be moving to the modern office block, less than five minutes away from the York Street offices occupied by the papers for decades.

The move is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Announcing the move, Mr Highfield said: "As part of our commitment to transform the business for growth and invest in a new media sales approach, we are investing in a new, modern work environment for our teams in Sheffield.

"Our relocation from York Street to The Balance on Pinfold Street will see us taking over 26,500 feet space for our 400-strong staff, over three floors in the heart of Sheffield City Centre.

"Both the editorial teams for Sheffield Star and the Sheffield Telegraph will join the new Media Sales Centre, including the Digital Sales, Recruitment, Sales Operations, Group Services and IT teams. The move is likely to be complete by the end of 2017.

"We will be sharing the building with internet service provider, Plusnet and multinational corporation, IWG Plc, formerly known as Regus. Other occupants in the building are Nabuh Energy, Access Computer Consulting, Horwich Farrelly, KPMG and Protocol Education.

"This move is a commitment to keeping our Sheffield titles, which remain in the heart of their community, in the town centre, to deliver local, relevant and up-to-the minute news.

"Further, it is an investment in our MSC - along with other changes to be implemented, including recruitment of new roles, training, products and services - that will enable us to provide a modern work environment for employees and an advanced customer contact centre offering the very best experience to our customers."