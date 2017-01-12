Brick factory set to create jobs

Work has started on the construction of a brick factory near Doncaster, which will create dozens of jobs.

The housebuilder, Persimmon plc, has started to lay the foundations of the manufacturing facility that will produce materials for a future generation of homes across the country.

Bassetlaw Council granted planning permission to Persimmon in March 2016 to create a manufacturing plant that will eventually produce bricks, roof tiles and timber frames for its core housebuilding business.

The first stage of the project, a brick factory which will manufacture about 400,000 bricks per day, is expected to create up to 30 jobs as part of a long-term £10 million investment. Work is also under way on a three-story building comprising office space, a training and conference centre and welfare facilities for staff.

The new factory is being built on the former Glass Bulbs Site in Harworth and will bring back into use a former redundant brownfield site.

Coun Steve Scotthorne, cabinet member for housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The UK’s leading housebuilder has started to lay the foundations for the continued growth of its business in Bassetlaw.

“We welcome the creation of new jobs and back Persimmon’s commitment to significantly invest in this area.

“This is great news for Harworth and will build on the success the area has already experienced with Housing Zone Status, along with the recent planning permission that has been granted for a large employment site.”

Jeff Fairburn,of Persimmon, said: “The Harworth-based plant will manufacture up to 80 million bricks every year for our businesses across the UK as well as block paving.

“It is due to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2017 with production ramped up from then on.

“At the moment, we estimate that between 25 and 30 jobs will be created at the factory.”