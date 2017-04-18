Brexit, immigration and NHS cuts among big issues ahead of election, Sheffielders say

We hit the streets to see what Sheffielders regarded as the big issues ahead of the general election in June.

Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election for June 8, just two years after voting in the last general election.

Thomas Hannon

Cuts to the National Health Service, immigration and leaving the European Union are the big issues ahead of the vote, according to Sheffielders.

Wincobank resident Mike Hensman predicted a close result in the election race between Conservatives' Theresa May and Labour candidate Jeremy Corbyn.

"It will be a very close election, and a very interesting result," Mr Hensman, 66, said.

"At least one leader will resign following the election."

Stephen McKenzie

Stephen McKenzie, from Fir Vale, said the cuts to the public welfare system and National Health Service would be among the big issues as we head to the polls.

"I think they're being a bit drastic," he said.

Mr McKenzie said would have preferred another vote on leaving the European Union instead of a general election.

"Rather than doing the general election, they should have done the Brexit vote again," he said.

Mike Hensman

The election taking the focus away from leaving the EU is what worries Bolsterstone resident Ruth Hattersley.

"Is this going to delay negotiations in leaving the European Union?" she said.

Her husband Tony said the usual issue would be prevalent again.

"Same old, same old: Immigration," he said.

Ruth Hattersley

Thomas Hannon, a Labour supporter, said he admired Conservative Leader Mrs May over Mr Corbyn.

"I'd rather have her as a leader than him," he said.