Doncaster Brewery Tap is inviting local residents to come to Doncaster town centre this weekend to blow those Christmas cobwebs away.

There will be live music and plenty of real ale on offer at Young Street this Saturday, from 2pm until 5pm.

A spokesman for the event said: “If you sing, play, recite or just listen, and enjoy proper real ale brewed on the premises you are very welcome to come along - we hope you can make it!”