BREAKING: Woman arrested over arson attack at block of flats in Sheffield

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a block of flats in Sheffield this morning.

The 40-year-old was arrested after a fire was started in a communal corridor in the block in North Bank, off the Wicker, at around 6.40am.

Firefighters alerted to the incident used a turntable ladder to rescue two residents from the sixth floor.

They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called to a block of flats just before 6.40am this morning, following reports of a fire.

"The affected floor was evacuated and two residents were rescued by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews whilst the fire was extinguished.

"No one has been seriously injured, however as a precaution two people have been taken to hospital to be treated for potential smoke inhalation.

"At this time, the fire is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is now underway to determine the exact circumstance surrounding the incident.

"A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson and currently remains in police custody."

Posting on Twitter, resident Hassaan Nasir thanked firefighters for their efforts.

He said: "Thank you South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for getting us out safely and keeping everything under control. Lucky to have a great service."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 152 of June 27.