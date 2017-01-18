BREAKING: Woman arrested in connection with death of Dinnington teenager

A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenage girl whose body was found on a path close to her home in Dinnington.

A 26-year-old Dinnington woman was arrested by detectives last night on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the death of a 16-year-old, named by relatives and friends as Leonne Weeks.

She remains in custody today.

This is the second arrest made by police after an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday. He also remains in police custody.

The girl's body was discovered on a pathway just off Lordens Hill in Dinnington on Monday at about 10.55am.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Formal identification of the girl is expected to take place later today.

"Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 quoting incident number 256 of 16 January 2017.



"You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."