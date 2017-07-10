Trams have been suspended between two Sheffield stations after a "serious incident".

Stagecoach Supertram tweeted at around 11.15am that trams were not currently running between Sheffield Station and Gleadless following a "serious incident".

The company said that they would update in around 20 minutes with more information.

Stagecoach said that they believe that a "road traffic incident" is the reason for the suspension.

At 11.45am, Stagecoach said that they were still unable to run between Sheffield Station and Gleadless, reiterating there would be "more updates soon".

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.

More to follow.