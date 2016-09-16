Breaking: Train derailment causes major delays

A train has derailed this morning, causing major delays to services to and from London.

The train derailed near Watford Junction station, with the 6.19 service from Milton Keynes to London Euston coming off the track at around 7am.

There are no reports of any injuries,

It is believed that a landslide caused the incident.

British Transport Police said officers were called to reports of a landslide at the Hunton Bridge Tunnel near Watford.

Emergency services are at the scene.

A spokesman for London Midland said: "There is a train derailment at Watford Junction - it is the 6.19 service from Milton Keynes to London Euston.

"It happened near the tunnels at Watford Junction station - there are no reports of any injuries."

He said London Midland and Virgin services would be 'severely disrupted' from the north-west of England, Scotland, and the Midlands.

