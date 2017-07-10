BREAKING: Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man is attacked in Sheffield

Police have made three arrests after a man was hit by a car in Sheffield.

Officers were called to Deerlands Avenue in Parsons Cross at around 3.40am on Sunday following reports a man had been run over by a green Daihatsu 4x4.

The incident occurred close on Deerlands Avenue close to Wordsworth Avenue.

Eyewitnesses said the attack started on Wordsworth Avenue and spilled over on Deerlands Avenue.

A 31-year-old man suffered serious but not life threatening injuries in the incident.

Three men, a 20-year-old and two 26-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder. They all currently remain in police custody.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Offices are currently appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident, or were in the area at the time. If you have any information please report it to police or anonymously through Crimestoppers quoting incident number 210 of 9 July 9."

Any information, call police on 101.