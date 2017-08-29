BREAKING: Three arrested for murder following discovery of body in Rotherham

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in Rotherham this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said the body of a 43-year-old man was found in a flat in Badsley Moor Lane, Herringthorpe, just after midnight.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is now underway.

Two men - aged 19 and 23 - and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested and remain in police custody.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called to a flat in Badsley Moor Lane, Rotherham, at around 12.05am this morning following the discovery of the body of a 43-year-old man.

"An investigation is now underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

"Two men - aged 19 and 23 - and a 30-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the man's death and currently remain in police custody at this time."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 01 quoting incident number 6 of August 29.