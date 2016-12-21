BREAKING: Third murder suspect arrested over discovery of body in South Yorkshire

A third murder suspect has been arrested over the discovery of a body in South Yorkshire.

Detectives investigating the death of a 47-year-old man in Rotherham arrested a 33-year-old today.

Two other men, aged 22 and 23, who were arrested earlier in the week, remain in custody this morning.

They are being quizzed after a body was found in a house in Kingswood Avenue, Laughton, at 3.50pm on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination carried out yesterday revealed that the man died from multiple injuries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

