BREAKING: The Killers to play Sheffield as band announce huge UK tour

The Killers will bring their Glamorous Indie Rock n Rock sounds to Sheffield this year as part of a huge UK tour.

The Las Vegas band, who made a spectacular return with a secret performance at this year's Glastonbury festival, are set to release their fifth album 'Wonderful Wonderful'.

Brandon Flowers and his band will come to Sheffield Arena on Saturday, November 25.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am next Friday, July 14, with the band playing 12 dates over the one month tour.

The show comes ahead of their London's British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park this Saturday, July 8.