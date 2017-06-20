BREAKING: Teenage boy stabbed in Sheffield street

A teenage boy was stabbed in his back and legs in an attack in a Sheffield street.

The 17-year-old was knifed during a disturbance involving two groups of men off Spital Hill, Burngreave, last night.

Officers alerted to the brawl in Spital Lane were warned that a number of those involved were armed with weapons.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and were informed that a teenager had been stabbed but he had left the area.

He was later found at hospital.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of affray and a number of weapons were discovered.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Spital Lane, Sheffield, just before 6pm yesterday evening (Monday 19 June), following reports of two groups of people fighting in the street.

"Armed officers were deployed following a call from a member of the public suggesting that some of those involved in the altercation were carrying weapons.

"On arrival, officers were informed that a 17-year-old boy had suffered a stab wound during the incident but had left the area.

"The injured boy was later located at hospital, where he was treated for injuries to his legs and back. His injuries are not life-threatening.

"No one else is thought to have been injured during the incident.

"Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, two men aged 27 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of affray and a number of weapons recovered. The men currently remain in custody as officers continue with enquiries."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.