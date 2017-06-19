BREAKING: South Yorkshire school on 'lockdown' after two men armed with machete appear in street

A South Yorkshire school was reportedly on 'lockdown' this evening after two men were spotted brandishing a machete in the street.

Reports emerged on Facebook earlier that children at Balby Central Primary School in Doncaster were told to stay inside the building while police dealt with an incident outside.

Eyewitnesses posted on social media that pupils had been told to remain in the school building as a 'person with a weapon' had been spotted at a shop nearby.

Police have confirmed that two men armed with what is believed to be a machete were spotted chasing two other men in a nearby street. The incident however is not related to terrorism.

Parent Ashley Cowley posted on Facebook: "I was at the school to pick my children up.

"All of us were waiting outside the school gates when we were informed by other parents that there was a person with a weapon at the shop on the corner, not at the actual school.

"The headteacher came out and the school was told to keep the children inside until it was safe to let them out by the police.

"But nobody saw anyone or anything just police going towards the shop."

Youngsters were reportedly allowed to leave just before 5pm and nobody was believed to have been injured.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 3.20pm it was reported to police two men, armed with what has been described as a machete, chased two men down Little Moore Lane in Balby, Doncaster,,before making off in a black Volkswagen Golf.

"No-one was hurt in the reported incident and officers conducted a search of the area.

"An investigation has now been launched and enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information about the incident, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 708 of today, Monday, June 19."

Nobody was available at the school when we rang the reception.