BREAKING: Sheffield United promoted to the Championship

Sheffield United have been promoted to the Championship after a 2-1 victory overNorthampton Town.

The win, coupled with Oldham Athletic's 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town, has given the Blades an unassailable lead over the play-off pack and means they will be playing Championship football for the first time in six seasons.

Fleck scores the winner - image by Danny Hall

The Blades fell behind to Marc Richards goal on the stroke of half time but Leon Clarke equalised in the 61st minute.

John Fleck sent the travelling fans at Sixfields into rapture with the winning goal just two minutes from tim.

