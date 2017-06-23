BREAKING: Sheffield street cordoned off after reported police incident

A Sheffield street was cordoned off this morning after a reported serious police incident.

The police cordon was in place outside the Design Workshop on Wilson Street, Neepsend, following an incident.

Police cordon on Wilson Street (s)

No details of the incident have been released as yet by police but officers are on the scene blocking the street.

The cordon was in place throughout the morning but has now been taken down, with the road reopened. However, there is no confirmation from police, as of yet, as to the reason of the cordon.

This is a breaking news story and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a statement.