BREAKING: Sheffield shop targeted in morning ram-raid

A Sheffield business is cleaning up again this morning after another ram raid at its premises.

A car was driven into the Eton designer outlet on Division Street, in the city centre, at about 6am.

It's the second time in recent months the shop has been targeted.

Work was under way to clean up the shop premises this morning.

Shop representatives refused to elaborate on the incident this morning.

"Nobody's here, only me, and I've got nothing to tell you," a man assisting with the clean-up said.

Another man, who said he saw the incident on his way home from work, said it looked 'pretty bad'.