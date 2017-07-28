BREAKING: Sheffield road closed and traffic diverted after car crash

Have your say

A Sheffield road has been closed this morning following a crash.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said that the crash happened at around 7.45 this morning on Retford Road at the junction of Rotherham Road.

The 52 bus has been diverted to Woodhouse via Orgreave Lane, Rotherham Road, Orgreave Road through the Industrial Estate back to Retford Road.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.