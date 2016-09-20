BREAKING: Sheffield OAP mugged

The 70-year-old man was reportedly attacked and robbed in the Manor Park area incident.

Friday September 16 about 11.40pm saw the victim walking along a footpath linking Manor Park Centre and Harborough Avenue when two men approached him.

One of them is then said to have asked the pensioner for money before punching and knocking him to the ground, causing minor injuries to his face.

The victim was then subjected to a further assault by the two men before they stole his wallet and walked off toward Manor Park Centre.

Both men are described as in their early 30s, white, about 5ft 10ins tall. One is believed to have been wearing a white top, the other a black t-shirt with front motif.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who has any information about what happened. Call 101 quoting incident number 1509 of 16 September 2016.