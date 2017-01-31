BREAKING: Sheffield massage parlour inspected by authorities after TV documentary

A Sheffield massage parlour which featured in a TV documentary has been inspected after footage showed it appearing to operate as a brothel.

South Yorkshire Police said a 'multi-agency visit' was carried out at City Sauna on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, after TV cameras were given behind the scenes access for a Channel 4 documentary screened earlier this month.

City Sauna owners and staff appeared on 'A Very British Brothel' laying bare the realities of what goes on behind closed doors.

Although prostitution is legal, it is illegal to operate brothels in the UK.

Police chiefs issued a warning about brothels 'overtly' operating in South Yorkshire after the documentary was aired.

Today, they confirmed that an inspection had been carried out.

A force spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a multi-agency visit has recently been performed at the City Sauna since the airing of the television programme 'A Very British Brothel' this moth.

"All aspects of the premises and activities taking place there have been investigated and where appropriate, documented.

"No charges have yet been brought and enquiries are still ongoing.”

