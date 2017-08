Have your say

A High Court judge has granted Sheffield Council an injunction to stop three campaigners from taking 'direct action' against tree felling.

Mr Justice Males ruled in the authority's favour this morning in its case against Dave Dillner, Calvin Payne and Green Party councillor Alison Teal.

Campaigners say Sheffield Council is cutting down healthy trees to save money.

The council argued that they were protesting 'unlawfully' by going inside safety barriers around trees.

