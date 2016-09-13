BREAKING: Sheffield-based footballer dies after collapsing during game

A Sheffield-based football died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest during a game.

Daniel Wilkinson, aged 26, who played for Shaw Lane Aquaforce in Barnsley, was playing in an Integro League Cup game against Evo-Stik Northern Premier League team Brighouse Town when he collapsed on the pitch.

It is believed the defender, who signed for Shaw Lane over the summer, suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during the second half of the game away at Brighouse Town.

He was treated on the pitch by medics and rushed to Calderdale Royal Hospital by ambulance but later died.

Craig Wood, chairman of Shaw Lane Aquaforce, said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the tragic loss of Daniel Wilkinson, who has sadly passed away after collapsing on the pitch during the game last night.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

"The club would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received throughout the night."

Craig Elliot, Wilkinson's manager, said: "He was such a great lad. I don't how we move on.

"It's just devastating. Everyone went to the hospital. We all deal with it in different ways, but we just have to support the family as much as we can.

"His mum and dad are such brave people."

He said Shaw Lane signed the footballer in pre-season after he had just finished university at Loughborough.

He lived with his girlfriend in Sheffield.

Wilkinson started his career at Hull City in 2010, when he signed a professional contract, before loan moves to Harrogate Town and North Ferriby United.

He later played for Loughborough University, Scarborough Athletic and Goole, and joined Shaw Lane from Rushall Olympic.