BREAKING: Serious crash disrupts bus travel at Sheffield Interchange

Sections of Flat Street and Pond Street have reopened after a crash between a lorry and a motorcyclist outside the main pedestrian entrance of Sheffield Interchange.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital.

The crash occurred at around 1pm.

A man working at the interchange saw the lorry driver being questioned by police in a police car.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.