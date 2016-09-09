BREAKING: Semi-automatic handgun found by police on wasteland on Sheffield estate

A semi-automatic handgun has been found on wasteland on a Sheffield estate.

The gun, which was found in Parson Cross, is one of six seized by police in the city over the last three weeks.

Tests on the weapons are being carried out to establish if they have been used in any shootings.

They will also be examined by forensic experts in a bid to trace those who have handled the guns.

Details of where the other five were found have not yet been released.

Superintendent Bob Chapman, of South Yorkshire Police, said the latest gun recovered in the city was the work of the force's organised crime tasking team.

Posting details on Twitter, he wrote: "Semi automatic handgun recovered on wasteland at Parson Cross by the organised crime tasking team.

"Total recovered now six in three weeks. Good work."

In June, South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, produced a report on the state of crime in the county.

It revealed that at that time South Yorkshire Police was aware of 105 crime gangs operating in the county, with nearly a half involved in dealing drugs and a quarter with links to firearms.

Anyone with information on those who carry or have access to firearms should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.