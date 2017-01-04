BREAKING: Robber caught on camera brandishing knife in Sheffield city centre shop

A robber who held up a shop in Sheffield city centre was captured on camera brandishing a knife.

The image has now been released by South Yorkshire Police in a bid to track the criminal down.

He struck at Sainsbury's Local in Mortimer Street, close to DFS and The Leadmill, at 10.20pm on Monday, December 5

Cash was taken during the robbery.

The robber was white, aged 25-30, 6ft tall, unshaven and of a large build.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

