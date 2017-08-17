BREAKING: Quad biker taken to hospital after smash on South Yorkshire estate

Have your say

A male quad biker has been taken to hospital after he came off a vehicle on the White Bear estate in Wath-Upon-Dearne this evening.

Emergency services were called at 5.41pm and dispatched an air ambulance, rapid response vehicle and a regular road ambulance to the scene.

Quad bike casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance

Locals said they'd heard rumours the injured party was under 18 but this has not yet been confirmed.

An Air Ambulance spokesman said staff were dispatched after they received a call that a male had fallen off a quad bike.

The male was taken to Rotherham Hospital by road ambulance.

The spokesman said they could not confirm his age but his injuries were not thought to be life threatening.