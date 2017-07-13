BREAKING: Police flood Sheffield estate

Eleven police cars have been sent to a Sheffield estate this morning, according to concerned residents.

The cars are were spotted lined up on Batemoor Road, Batemoor, earlier this morning.

It is not yet known if officers are dealing with a specific incident or whether they are involved in a pre-planned operation.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

One resident said: "I walked past all the cars lined up on Batemoor Road and saw some on Dyche Lane too.

"There were 11 altogether but I couldn't see an obvious crime scene or anywhere cordoned off.

"Whatever it is, it's obviously something serious to have all these cars here at the same time."