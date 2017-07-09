BREAKING: Police confirm fatality in Sheffield Parkway crash

Police have this afternoon confirmed one person died in the crash on Sheffield Parkway last night.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fatal road traffic collision on Sheffield Parkway to come forward with information.

"The collision took place just after 8pm yesterday (Saturday July 8) near the turn off for the Parkway Markets.

"It involved two vehicles: a grey Skoda Fabia and a silver Honda Jazz."

The road was closed for several hours following the crash, and an air ambulance attended the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed whether or not anyone else was hurt.

Call 101 with information quoting incident 1109 of July 8.

