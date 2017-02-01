BREAKING: Pedestrian killed on South Yorkshire level crossing

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a train on a level crossing in Doncaster.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision at the Arksey Lane level crossing, Doncaster, at 8.24am.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: "We were called at 8.24am this morning to Arksey Lane level crossing, Doncaster, to reports that a person was struck by a train.
"Officers attended but a person has sadly died at the scene.
"We are currently still on site but the death is not believed to be suspicious at this time."
