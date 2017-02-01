BREAKING: Pedestrian killed on South Yorkshire level crossing

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a train on a level crossing in Doncaster.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at the Arksey Lane level crossing, Doncaster, at 8.24am.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "We were called at 8.24am this morning to Arksey Lane level crossing, Doncaster, to reports that a person was struck by a train.

"Officers attended but a person has sadly died at the scene.

"We are currently still on site but the death is not believed to be suspicious at this time."

Sheffield Wednesday: Owls battling to get Jordan Rhodes deal across the line

Sheffield United: Blades manager Chris Wilder explains why Aaron Ramsdale was allowed to depart

Rotting waste and rats in rancid Sheffield garden

BREAKING: Jail for Sheffield learner driver caught cheating during theory test

Abandoned dogs found wandering the streets had heartbreaking message tucked in their coats

EXCLUSIVE: 'Dangerous' South Yorkshire man jailed for raping children

Police hunt for missing girl,16

FIRST LOOK: Early vision for Sheffield ski village redevelopment

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE