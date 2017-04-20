BREAKING: Open-top bus parade to celebrate Sheffield United's promotion planned for May 2

Sheffield United fans will be able to celebrate their League One title winning team during an open-top bus parade next month.

The players and staff will be driven from Bramall Lane to the Town Hall ahead of a civic reception on Tuesday, May 2.

There will be a public celebration in the Peace Gardens on the day, with big screens showing the Blades' dominant run to securing promotion to the Championship.

Sheffield Council leader Julie Dore said: “I’d like to offer my congratulations to all of those at Sheffield United, who have done the city proud by securing promotion – and with a few games to spare.

“We all know how important our football teams are for the city. We want this to be an event to recognize the success of the team, and also for the fans to enjoy, share in the success, and celebrate.”

The party in the Peace Gardens will begin at about 2pm. The players will leave Bramall Lane on the open-top bus at about 6pm, arriving in Pinstone Street to meet fans at 6.45pm before stopping for photos on the Town Hall steps.

Inside the Town Hall, there will be a civic reception with speeches from a number of dignitaries. Players will then go onto the Town Hall balcony and be introduced to the crowds in Pinstone Street and in Barkers Pool below.

At around 7.50pm that evening, the players will come together in front of the Town Hall for photographs, to pose with the League One Trophy and to be showered in confetti.

United’s operations director, Dave McCarthy, said: “We are delighted that Sheffield Council are giving us this opportunity to celebrate our achievement with the people of the city.

“With Kevin McCabe, Chris Wilder and Billy Sharp being proud Sheffielders, it will make the event particularly special on what should be a fantastic evening.”

Blades captain Billy Sharp.

Several roads will be closed from about midday to 8.30pm that evening, including Fargate, Surrey Street, Leopold Street, Burgess Street and Holly Street.

