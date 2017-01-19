BREAKING: Ongoing power cut plunges Meadowhall shopping centre into darkness

The lights went out at Meadowhall this afternoon after a power cut.

Problems began at around 2.30pm this afternoon when power went out a number of the mall's stores.

One shopper told The Star: "We were in House of Fraser when suddenly all the lights went out and everything went black.

"It was like that for a few minutes and people started to become panicky. It was quite scary.

"The lights came back on for a bit but have since gone off again."

Shops on the upper and lower levels of the shopping centre have been affected.

