BREAKING NEWS: Two people fighting for life after major collision in Sheffield

Two people are fighting for life after the car they were travelling in smashed into trees on a country road.

The men, both aged in their 20s, sustained critical abdominal and chest injuries after their Volvo car crashed into two trees and a road sign on Rivelin Valley Road, Rivelin.

Emergency services including three fire engines, police and two ambulances, were called to the scene at 5am this morning.

The occupants had become trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle and firefighters had to use specialist equipment to cut the roof off to get them out.

They were taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital with critical injuries, while one of them also sustained a broken leg.

Steve Jones, watch manager at Rivelin Fire Station, said: "The damage was very serious to the extent that the engine was no longer part of the vehicle.

"The two occupants sustained major injuries and we worked as quickly as we could to get them out of the car and off to hospital."

He added it doesn't appear at this stage that any other vehicle was involved. Crews from Sheffield Central and Tankersley station provided additional support and emergency services were on the scene for a couple of hours.

The road was temporarily closed and later reopened.