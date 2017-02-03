A French soldier on guard at the Louvre in Paris has opened fire on a man shouting "Allahu Akbar" this morning, reports say.
A French soldier on guard at the museum opened fire on a suspected attacker.
A man shouting "Allahu Akbar" is reported to have tried to attack the soldier with a knife and was seriously injured when the soldier responded.
The attacker is said to have been trying to enter the museum's underground shop.
A big security operation is under way and the interior ministry has described the situation as "serious".
The Louvre has been evacuated.
A French police spokesman said the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" - God is great in Arabic - but was not carrying explosives.
Reports say the attacker was carrying one, possibly two suitcases.
Another says he wore a rucksack and carried a machete.