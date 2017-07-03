BREAKING NEWS: Rape attack on woman, 18, at Doncaster bar led to police closure notice

Police served a Doncaster bar with a closure notice after an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped there, it was confirmed this morning.

The young woman reported that she was raped at Shooters bar in Silver Street on Sunday, June 25.

The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers and two men, aged 26 and 27, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They have since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Shooters was issued with a three month closure notice on Thursday, June 29 after a police order was granted by the courts.

The order was applied for in relation to ongoing licensing issues and following the alleged rape.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Shooters Bar in Silver Street will remain closed for the next three months to everyone except police and council officials, including licensing staff, as an expedited review of its license is also carried out.

"The closure notice, granted under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, could be extended after three months if a further application is made."