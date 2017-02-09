BREAKING NEWS: Private jet forced to turn back after losing altitude over Peak District near Sheffield

A private jet has been forced to turn back after apparently losing altitude over the Peak District near Sheffield.

The NetJets Europe flight made a dramatic U-turn over the Peak District earlier this morning after sending out an emergency "squawk."

The Cessna plane, believed to have been flying from Dublin to Northern England, diverted back towards Manchester and Liverpool after sending air traffic controllers a 7700 emergency situation message.

The plane appears to have lost altitude over the Chinley area.